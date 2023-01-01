PureNative’s hemp whole flower is organically grown hemp. Our hemp is hand trimmed, grade A quality, and Fresh From Florida certified by Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Sunset is a sativa leaning hybrid with notes of strawberry guava and pine with strong expansion. Fruity diesel taste upon exhale with lasting relaxing and carefree effect.



Our whole flower is packaged in a smell proof, resealable, mylar bag with a window to view the flower.



Intended use – Inhalation and as an ingredient for recipes.

