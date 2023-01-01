PureNative’s hemp whole flower is organically grown hemp. Our hemp is hand trimmed, grade A quality, and Fresh From Florida certified by Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Sunset is a sativa leaning hybrid with notes of strawberry guava and pine with strong expansion. Fruity diesel taste upon exhale with lasting relaxing and carefree effect.
Our whole flower is packaged in a smell proof, resealable, mylar bag with a window to view the flower.
Intended use – Inhalation and as an ingredient for recipes.
PureNative develops premium hemp-based products for people seeking alternative wellness solutions. Formulated with your wellbeing in mind, our CBD product lines offer the perfect supplement to any wellness regimen. No matter where you are on your health journey, PureNative is here to help you and your loved ones thrive.