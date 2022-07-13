PureNative Watermellow CBD Seltzer is sweet out of an cold can or on ice in your Mellojito! Watermellow combines ripe Summer watermelon with water-soluble CBD for a mouthwatering dose of mellow vibes anytime, anywhere. Our seltzer is plant based, vegan, GMO free, allergen free, gluten free, and created with 25mg of Nano-CBD. Nano-CBD uses nano-technology to breakdown CBD into smaller particles for faster and more efficient absorption than normal CBD oil.