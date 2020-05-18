Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 Blackberry Kush Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of dark blackberry, deepened by earthy notes of wood and fruit. It has relaxing, happy, sleep-enhancing effects due to its hybrid terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

