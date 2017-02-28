Rad Extracts
.5G Cartridge – Tart & Tangie
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains.
Make your day bodacious with the sweet citrus blast of the combo of Tangie and Super Lemon Haze. Tart & Tangie's taste is a total throwback to everyone's favorite "Kick in a glass." Crisp and citrusy, it will start the party right, and keep it going to elevate your mood and feelings of happiness and totally awesome vibes.
Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.
Make your day bodacious with the sweet citrus blast of the combo of Tangie and Super Lemon Haze. Tart & Tangie's taste is a total throwback to everyone's favorite "Kick in a glass." Crisp and citrusy, it will start the party right, and keep it going to elevate your mood and feelings of happiness and totally awesome vibes.
Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!