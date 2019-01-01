 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Rad Extracts

Party like it's 1985!

Neon Dream
Super Crack
Tart & Tangie
About Rad Extracts

Potent ALL-SATIVA cannabis vapes get the party going, and keep it going longer! Great taste, never gnarly - guaranteed. Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it’s 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin’ sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all sativa strains.

Cartridges

Available in

United States, California