Pure (Double Strength)



500mg CBC | 30ml bottle



For: Mood enhancement.



This tincture contains a uniquely high level of cannabichromene (CBC) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil.



CBC raises levels of anandamide, a brain molecule responsible for promoting feelings of happiness and bliss. CBC may elevate one's mood and also improve skin conditions.



Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies on CBC.



This tincture is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract, or your current daily CBD or THC cannabinoid wellness regime, for an enhanced “entourage effect.”