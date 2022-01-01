1:1 Full Spectrum Blend



250mg THCV with 250mg Hawaiian CBD per 30ml bottle



For: Energy, appetite suppression, weight loss, addiction



This tincture contains a high level of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) with an equal amount of organically grown rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract. Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement.



THCV is known as “the sports car of cannabinoids” for its clear-headed, stimulating, appetite-suppressing properties. It is also being studied for easing nicotine and other substance addictions, as well as benefits for type 2 diabetes and panic attacks.



CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.

