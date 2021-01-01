About this product

The new RAW Black Magnetic Tray Cover – not only is it beautiful, but it’s also a great way to put away your stuff without having to put away your stuff! Just slap the cover on your rolling tray and it keeps out dog hair, cat hair, prying eyes, and it’s a secondary surface you can roll on. You can also slide it onto the bottom of the tray to make it a more stable tray to roll on in your lap. Plus you can use it as a giant fridge magnet or throw it on the side of your car to make friends everywhere you go! 😂