Ray’s Tiger’s Blood Lemonade is not for the tame. A wild fusion of watermelon, strawberry, and coconut makes for an incredible explosion of flavor. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. Whether you choose to microdose throughout the day, or are looking for a more intense experience, Ray’s Lemonade 100mg THC promises that you’ll find liquid sunshine in a bottle.