About this product

Feeling sluggish throughout the day? Having trouble getting going in the morning or staying alert at work? Then we’ve got just the solution for you. Our Natural Complete Wellness CBD Oil 1000mg products were designed to help you perk up and stay focused, no matter what the day throws at you.



SPECS:

1000mg Per Bottle - Natural Flavor

Convenient and discreet

Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours

Unflavored