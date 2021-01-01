Rebel Roots Farms
Purple Hindu Kush Distillate Dripper 1g
About this product
The extraction wizards at Rebel Roots Farms are always cooking up some new dabbable delight with cannabis sourced from their Southern Oregon partner farms. Nova Nectar is a new live high terpene full spectrum extract (HTFSE) from the brand that delivers big when it comes to flavor, preserving the true flavor of the actual strain. The dabbable dripper packaging format makes it easy to enjoy Nova Nectar anywhere.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!