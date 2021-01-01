Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rebel Roots Farms

Rebel Roots Farms

Purple Hindu Kush Distillate Dripper 1g

About this product

The extraction wizards at Rebel Roots Farms are always cooking up some new dabbable delight with cannabis sourced from their Southern Oregon partner farms. Nova Nectar is a new live high terpene full spectrum extract (HTFSE) from the brand that delivers big when it comes to flavor, preserving the true flavor of the actual strain. The dabbable dripper packaging format makes it easy to enjoy Nova Nectar anywhere.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!