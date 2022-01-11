About this product
Cannabis offenses, like possession or a DUI, disproportionately impact people without the resources to defend themselves. At reepher, we strive to level the playing field by providing financial support to our members if they are accused of minor cannabis offenses. This means reepher members can pay for quality legal representation without draining their savings account. Coverage starts at $15 / month.
reepher is a new type of personal liability protection that provides its members with money to defend themselves when facing cannabis charges. If a reepher member is charged with a cannabis-related misdemeanor, reepher will help cover the cost of the member's lawyer and other related expenses.