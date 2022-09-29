About this product
25mg CBD per mask, 200mg per jar.
– Pumpkin or Mud applications.
– Lab Tested: 0.00% THC.
– Causes a tingling sensation that is relaxing and pleasurable for most, but can irritate sensitive skin. For users with sensitive skin, apply a test patch to a small part of the face before applying it to the entire face.
– Non-GMO and free of contaminants (lab tested for pesticides, heavy metals, microbes, and residual solvents).
– Ingredients (Mud): CBD Isolate, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Green Glay, Pink Clay, Propanediol, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, DMAE Bitartrate, MSM, Zinc Oxide, Allantoin, Vitamin C Ester, Glycerin, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Methyl Paraben, Propyl Paraben
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.