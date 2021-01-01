About this product

Remedi essential drops are the brand’s premium line of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD Oil tinctures.



This is an MCT based tincture. Remedi uses CO2 extraction for all of their processes. Essential oils and cannabinoids of the industrial hemp plant are extracted as well as infused into MCT oil processed from organic coconut oil. This product is also infused with natural peppermint oil for flavor.



All Remedi CBD essential drops mint CBD tinctures are 2 fl oz / 60 ml.