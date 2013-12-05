About this product
Applied topically to the affected area, this serum is designed to help with skin irritations, pain and cell abnormalities. It can also be applied to your “pulse points” (wrist) for potential relief from nausea. Made with full spectrum hemp extract CBD oil, along with hops extract and organic coconut oil.
To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-derma-cbd-skin/revivetherapy-topical-skin-serum/
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Revive Hemp
Revive Hemp was born out of the desire to change the way people care for themselves. We were taking CBD, and noticing profound changes in our own personal health, athletic performance, and well-being. Bottom line: we were able to reduce or eliminate pharmaceuticals from our lives, and decided we wanted to share CBD with as many people as we could.
Since opening in early 2016, we have had hundreds of people write or call to tell us how our CBD has had a positive impact on their life, and the lives of their friends and family. It is humbling and thrilling to be a part of this paradigm shift in how people are choosing to care for their physical and psychological needs.
We believe CBD should be safe and should be affordable. We believe CBD can change the face of healthcare.
