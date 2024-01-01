RISE RSO+ ChemDog

by RISE
THC —CBD —

About this product

RSO+ is a combination of RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and strain-specific live resin. This full-spectrum whole-plant cannabis oil provides the same great benefit as RSO, but with additional cannabinoids like THCA, CBGA, and strain-specific terpenes found in live resin.

1g RSO+ contains RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and full-spectrum Live Resin that can be applied topically or ingested orally.

Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RISE
RISE
Shop products
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.

Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.

License(s)

  • MI, US: PR-000069
  • MI, US: AU-P-000113
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.