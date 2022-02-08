About this product
Runtz is a rare hybrid strain loved for its fruity flavor and aroma. Created by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato, the resin-caked buds range in color from lime green to deep dark purple. Celebrated for having a long-lasting, euphoric buzz, it’s no wonder that Runtz was recognized by Leafly as “Strain of the Year” in 2020. Runtz may help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression while producing uplifting effects that will leave you feeling happy, talkative, and relaxed. The flavor and effects combine to make this crowd favorite the perfect complement to a day of exploring our beautiful natural state.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
