A cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani, this indica combines dark berry notes accented with a distinct grape-like aroma. It provides great taste and carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety.
• Grape
• Skunky
• Diesel
Our products are made using 100% organically grown cannabis. Creating the ultimate individualized cannabis experience means perfection in every step of the process. From cultivation to cartridge, we do everything in house, and take pride in bringing our consumers high quality, great tasting, transparent products.
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.
Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.
Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.
Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.
Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
