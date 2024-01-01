Whether you’re growing weed indoors for the first time or seeking to refine your approach, How to Grow Cannabis Indoors 2.0 contains all of the information you need to achieve rewarding results every single time. Penned by legendary grower and author Mr José, an experimental grower with decades of experience, this tome will walk you through important topics such as lighting, irrigation, ventilation, and different growing systems. Prepare yourself for jar-filling yields.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.