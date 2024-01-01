After drying, curing takes centre stage as the last important step of the post-harvest period. Done correctly, this procedure separates the good bud from the great, while keeping pesky mould at bay. The Humidity Control Pack from Royal Queen Seeds streamlines the curing process and helps to keep buds in that environmental sweet spot, preventing them from becoming too wet or too dry. Select the level of relative humidity you want to maintain (58% or 62%) and place a pack into a 0.3oz or 2.4oz jar to achieve the sweetest, smoothest, and all-round tastiest weed you’ve ever smoked.

