After drying, curing takes centre stage as the last important step of the post-harvest period. Done correctly, this procedure separates the good bud from the great, while keeping pesky mould at bay. The Humidity Control Pack from Royal Queen Seeds streamlines the curing process and helps to keep buds in that environmental sweet spot, preventing them from becoming too wet or too dry. Select the level of relative humidity you want to maintain (58% or 62%) and place a pack into a 0.3oz or 2.4oz jar to achieve the sweetest, smoothest, and all-round tastiest weed you’ve ever smoked.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.