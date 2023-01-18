About this product
Stealth, potency, disease resistance, speed—Titan F1 offers a long list of desirable traits. As one of the first F1 hybrid cannabis strains available, this variety possesses hybrid vigour that enables it to outperform most contemporary genetics. Standing at a maximum height of 66cm, this strain will happily grow in the most clandestine of nooks and crannies. Considering it charges from seed to harvest in only 60 days, you won’t have to wait long to experience a moreish taste of fruit gummies.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.