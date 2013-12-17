About this product
RSO+GO™ Blue Dabbers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full dabbing experience.
RSO+GO dabbers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes and can be dabbed directly from the glass tanker.
Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
About this strain
$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.
$100 OG effects
Reported by real people like you
332 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
46% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
