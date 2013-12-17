RSO+GO™ Blue Dabbers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full dabbing experience.



RSO+GO dabbers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes and can be dabbed directly from the glass tanker.



Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.