Sababa Snacks
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut and Pecan
About this product
Tasting Notes: Rich dark chocolate, toasted and crunchy nuts, laced with sweet currants, with a warm spice finish and a hint of salt.
Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Dark Chocolate (Fair Trade & Gluten Free), Brown Sugar, Honey, Pecans, Hazelnuts, Dried Currants, Organic Coconut Oil, Salt, Cinnamon.
Allergen Statement: Contains Hazelnuts, Pecans. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
