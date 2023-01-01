Blue Magnolia is a sweet and fruity strain with heavy notes of mandarines mixed with berries and hints of vanilla. The effects are mellow and smooth with relaxed body feel and a clear head. Blue Magnolia works at any time of the day when you want to feel calm and collected without sleepiness.



Blue Magnolia Contains 11% Cannabinoids

Terpene Profile: Sweet Berry, Vanilla

Hand Trimmed Buds

100% Organically Grown

No Pesticides or Additives

Non-Psychoactive (THC FREE)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

