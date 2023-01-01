Blue Magnolia is a sweet and fruity strain with heavy notes of mandarines mixed with berries and hints of vanilla. The effects are mellow and smooth with relaxed body feel and a clear head. Blue Magnolia works at any time of the day when you want to feel calm and collected without sleepiness.
Blue Magnolia Contains 11% Cannabinoids Terpene Profile: Sweet Berry, Vanilla Hand Trimmed Buds 100% Organically Grown No Pesticides or Additives Non-Psychoactive (THC FREE) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
