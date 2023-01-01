Godfather OG, also known as “Godfather,” “The Don of All OG’s,” and “OG Godfather,” is a potent indica CBD strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain may be relaxing and better mood. This strain features a flavor profile that is gassy and kushy, with undertones of grape.
Godfather OG Contains: 11% Cannabinoids Terpene Profile: Gas, Kush 100% Organically Grown No Pesticides or Additives Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
