If endless Zoom calls, forgetting your face mask and never-ending laundry have turned your neck and shoulders into tight bricks of tension, allow us to introduce our CBD Soaking Bath Salts!



Specifically designed to hydrate your skin, deeply soothe sore, achy muscles, and help you forget the day’s worries, our CBD Soaking Bath Salts are just what you need. Your well overdue vacation is just one good hot soak away…



- Pink Himalayan and Epsom salts for deep muscle relaxation and relief

- An aromatic blend of essential oils including Lavender and Eucalyptus

- Each jar contains 16oz of Soaking CBD Bath Salts

- 350mg of premium CBD per container

- All-natural with no fragrances, additives, or synthetic ingredients