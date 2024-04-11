Miracle Candy - Rooted Clone

by Seed Canary
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Miracle Candy - Rooted Clone
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

our very own breeders cut of Miracle Candy is now available to purchase for a very limited time. This particular phenotype of Miracle Candy expresses a lot of the desirable traits from both parents used to create this wonderful hybrid cannabis strain. This cultivar will grow short & bushy during its vegetative phase and will stretch slightly during flower allowing for great flower/bud structure. During flower, this cultivar will produce large sized, rock hard buds that will turn purple during the last few weeks of its cycle. This cultivar of Miracle Candy we’ve found to be especially great for indoor commercial grows as she is easy to grow, doesn’t stretch much, and produces flower with insane bag appeal and aroma! The bud structure of this cultivar also allows for an easy trim which is often preferred by most growers. she will produce colorful flowers even when grown in warmer temps & under HPS however you can expect even darker shades of purple when growing in a cooler environment. the effects from the flower produced can be best described as feeling happy, giggly, creative, and is overall great for daytime or evening use with very low risk of paranoia / Anxiety from our personal experience with this cultivar. She will handle Low & high stress training very well and is sexualy stable meaning she has a low risk of herming from stress or light leaks. She truly is a great cut to have in your garden, as she produces some high quality flower & would be great for breeding purposes as well.

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seed Canary
Seed Canary
Shop products
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
Notice a problem?Report this item