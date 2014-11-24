About this product
Available in 10 seed packs and in bulk.
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
About this brand
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.