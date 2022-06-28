1:1 (THC:CBD) | Gas & Black Pepper | Stability 7/10



Headband and this mysterious Kenopi Red hemp that a friend in Virginia gifted to Ben combined to make a 1:1 that is sure to be very vigorous, chunky, spicy, and sedative. The Headband line from which males were selected has a screaming loud peppery gas aroma. The Kenopi Red was long-finishing but very resistant in our garden, maturing into impressively frosty fruity/taffy nugs in the last week of October. The headband gives a cozy body high that sort of feels like it emanates from behind the eyes or forehead. This strain is intended to reach those achy joints and relax the body and mind.