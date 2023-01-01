About this product
Bubba Cheesecake is a cross of Pre-'98 Bubba Kush from the U.S.A. with Cheese Cake, the latter a mix of Wedding Cake and Exodus Cheese genetics. This is a 70% indica hybrid with great yield potential, high levels of THC and low CBD.
How Bubba Cheesecake Grows
Bubba Cheesecake grows well both indoors and outdoors. Indoors it is recommended to only allow for a short period of vegetative growth due to the high degree of stretch that plants undergo. These can quickly grow to a height of 250 - 350 cm. when left to grow naturally outdoors.
Indoors, flowering takes about 60 - 65 days with some excellent yields between 400 - 550 gr/m2. Outdoors, each plant is capable of producing between 700 - 800 gr. In the northern hemisphere, outdoor growers can expect to harvest at the beginning of October. Buds are large and rock-hard. As these plants mature, they will display attractive purple and blue colours while glistening with a sticky resin that will cover the grower's hands if he or she is not careful.
Bubba Cheesecake Taste, Smell And Effect
The Wedding Cake component adds plenty of sweetness to the flavour of licorice, and the scent is earthy and mossy. THC production is very high, while CBD is low. The effect is intensely narcotic, strong and long-lasting.
About this strain
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
