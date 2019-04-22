Our company mission and the aim of all our websites is to help preserve cannabis genetics for future generations whilst promoting the need to control and regulate cannabis under a legal framework. We believe cannabis genetics need to be preserved to ensure a diverse gene pool remains when politicians begin to better realise the therapeutic applications of cannabis and the possibility that the best way to minimise harm to individuals is through regulation of cannabis and its derivatives under a legal framework. A more diverse gene pool makes cannabis less susceptible to diseases and pests and provides a larger scope for research. We, therefore, sell a diverse and increasing range of cannabis seeds for domestic preservation, encouraging customers to store seeds until a time when it is legal to grow them. We also sell products that can be used to help store seeds safer and for longer periods. We believe that cannabis would be safer under legal regulation as it would be easier to impose age restrictions, to control potency and quality, and take earnings away from criminal gangs. Users/smokers would know more about what they are taking and would have a choice of strains and potency. We believe that the majority of people who use cannabis use it responsibly and need to be protected by the law not targeted by it. Therefore a percentage of our company’s profit is spent on helping promote the need for legal change within the UK and around the globe. This is done by attending cannabis trade shows and conferences, supporting political lobbying organisations and charities. More importantly we try to encourage visitors of our websites to do the same by keeping them up-to-date with what is happening in regards to cannabis laws and provide a growing amount of articles and information on all aspects of cannabis to help feed their interest and get them more involved in the lobbying process.