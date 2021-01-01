About this product
CBDV (Cannabidivarin) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid mainly found in cannabis indica landraces and low-THC strains, that has shown some promising medicinal uses.
GW Pharmaceuticals is currently working on a CBDV-based drug (GPW42006) designed to either reduce or prevent seizures including epilepsy. Seedsman CBDV 1:1 Auto, a strain with a relatively short life-cycle, is 75% sativa and 25% indica.
These plants are suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments; indoors plants are ready for harvest after 9 - 10 weeks while outdoors such a short life-cycle provides the opportunity to raise more than one crop per year in lower latitudes. Growers can expect some very generous yields for their medicine cabinet.
The scent of these dried flowers is very fresh, reminiscent of pine and tree resin (balsam). CBDV and CBD levels far exceed that of THC, and other cannabinoids, being present in the ratio of approximately 1:1 (CBDV:CBD). The effect that this combination produces is incredibly calming, soothing and non-psychoactive making it a perfect strain for relaxing the mind as well as the body and should prove very useful for medical cannabis patients. THC is less than 0.3%
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
