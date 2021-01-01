Fuel D.OG is a 70% sativa, 30% indica plant with excellent potential yields indoors and outdoors. Resin and THC production is also at a very high level. Fuel D.OG improves on Chemdog, being a much more robust plant with a much more intense taste while also developing more oversized calyxes than Chemdog.



How Fuel D.OG Grows

Its rugged appearance is typified by a thicker central stem that is so strong that it does not need to be supported during the later flowering stage despite the high degree of sativa stretch it undergoes once flowering has begun. Large spear-shaped buds surround the main stem like a crown. Outdoor cultivation produces plants that can grow up to 350 cm. tall in optimum conditions.



When cultivated indoors, Fuel D.OG produces yields of 450 - 600 gr/m2 in a 65 - 70 day flowering period, with generous quantities of resin already noticeable in the developing buds during the third week. Its height can be controlled indoors by switching to the flowering light schedule once plants are established and using the SCRoG technique, whereby plants are trained horizontally. Outdoors, each plant can yield 700 - 800 gr. of large, sticky buds with harvests in the northern hemisphere ready at the beginning of October. Its large trichomes, the concentration of terpenes, and the sheer quality of resin make this a very serious proposition for extract/concentrate makers.



Fuel D.OG Taste, Smell, and Effect

Fuel D.OG has a more intense OG Kush taste than the Chemdog parent, with increased diesel emphasis and citric, lemon, and grapefruit scents. THC content is very high with low proportions of CBD. The effect experienced by consumers is one of intense relaxation evolving into a long-lasting narcotic stone that makes Fuel D.OG more suitable for evenings unless there are no crucial tasks to be completed.