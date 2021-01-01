About this product
This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations.
Green Crack Auto develops into small to medium-sized plants, 60 - 90 cm. tall, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor gardens. In a grow cycle of 9 - 10 weeks from seedling some very generous harvests will be ready. Indoors it is a perfect plant to grow in a SoG (Sea of Green) set-up as it has a strong central stem which develops into one fat, dense cola while the smaller, lower side-branches can be pruned to accommodate greater planting density, thereby maximising yields.
Outdoors planted directly in the ground plants will grow to the upper limit in terms of height and rarely exceeding 100 cm. Growers wishing for ultra-discretion can tie the main stem down, as well as side branches as they develop, to maintain an even lower profile while exposing all bud sites to the sunlight.
This is quite a hungry strain, especially during the flowering phase, so don't stint with the nutrients if you want to obtain the best yields possible. Indoors yields will be between 500 - 650 gr/m2 while plants grown outdoors can produce between 70 - 300 gr. each. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts.
The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
