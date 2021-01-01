About this product
Peyote Wi-Fi has a typically indica structure and is a medium-sized plant with big, broad leaves which produces large crops both indoors and outdoors. It boasts very high THC levels and is a big resin producer.
How Peyote Wi-Fi Grows
When grown indoors, give these plants a vegetative growth period of between 15 - 25 days before switching to a 12/12 lighting schedule to induce flowering, which takes a further 75 days. Indoor yields are very good at between 500 - 650 gr/m2. Outdoors its longer flowering time will make it much more suitable for warmer climate regions, although a greenhouse will extend the zone of cultivability; yields in this environment can be as high as 1500 gr/m2.
What Peyote Wi-Fi Tastes, Smells and Feels Like
The scent is sour, lemon/lime with diesel notes, while the taste of the buds is somewhat earthy with diesel fuel notes. THC production is exceptionally high at between 20 - 26%, while CBD levels remain below 1%. It is a highly potent strain and one which will lend itself well to physical relaxation. High resin production makes this a perfect strain from which to make cannabis extracts and concentrates.
How Peyote Wi-Fi Grows
When grown indoors, give these plants a vegetative growth period of between 15 - 25 days before switching to a 12/12 lighting schedule to induce flowering, which takes a further 75 days. Indoor yields are very good at between 500 - 650 gr/m2. Outdoors its longer flowering time will make it much more suitable for warmer climate regions, although a greenhouse will extend the zone of cultivability; yields in this environment can be as high as 1500 gr/m2.
What Peyote Wi-Fi Tastes, Smells and Feels Like
The scent is sour, lemon/lime with diesel notes, while the taste of the buds is somewhat earthy with diesel fuel notes. THC production is exceptionally high at between 20 - 26%, while CBD levels remain below 1%. It is a highly potent strain and one which will lend itself well to physical relaxation. High resin production makes this a perfect strain from which to make cannabis extracts and concentrates.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.