LET YOUR DREAMS CARRY YOU AWAY



To feel young and combat the signs of aging, we all need our beauty sleep. Serenital CBD + Melatonin will have you saying, “Good night!” to the tossing and turning as you drift into dream world.



You can even topically apply a bit of this multipurpose CBD and melatonin oil to hydrate and protect skin, while promoting a youthful appearance.



Get the rest you deserve and wake up looking great!



BENEFITS OF CBD + MELATONIN



aids in a restful night

promotes healthy skin



HOW TO USE CBD + MELATONIN



This is a multipurpose oil that can be used both sublingually (under the tongue) and topically.



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 2000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



MELATONIN CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 5.3 mg/mL of Melatonin



TOTAL: 159 mg of Melatonin per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Melatonin



NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD + Melatonin comes in an amber glass bottle with a graduated dropper top for dosage accuracy. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD + Melatonin is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



pesticides

residual solvents

yeast & mold

mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.