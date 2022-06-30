About this product
To feel young and combat the signs of aging, we all need our beauty sleep. Serenital CBD + Melatonin will have you saying, “Good night!” to the tossing and turning as you drift into dream world.
You can even topically apply a bit of this multipurpose CBD and melatonin oil to hydrate and protect skin, while promoting a youthful appearance.
Get the rest you deserve and wake up looking great!
BENEFITS OF CBD + MELATONIN
aids in a restful night
promotes healthy skin
HOW TO USE CBD + MELATONIN
This is a multipurpose oil that can be used both sublingually (under the tongue) and topically.
CANNABINOID CONTENT
CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)
TOTAL: 2000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle
This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
MELATONIN CONTENT
CONCENTRATION: 5.3 mg/mL of Melatonin
TOTAL: 159 mg of Melatonin per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle
WHATS INSIDE
INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Melatonin
NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)
PACKAGING: Serenital CBD + Melatonin comes in an amber glass bottle with a graduated dropper top for dosage accuracy. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.
HOW ITS MADE
All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.
All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.
Made in Eugene, Oregon.
HOW ITS TESTED
Serenital CBD + Melatonin is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.
Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:
pesticides
residual solvents
yeast & mold
mycotoxins
THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.