Sometimes life slows us down… stiff back, creaky joints, sore muscles. Just like any magnificent machinery, maintenance is needed to keep things moving. Serenital CBD Unscented Balm will assist in keeping your body feeling smooth, maintained, and ready to take on life’s next adventure!



BENEFITS OF CBD UNSCENTED BALM



- enhances massage

- potent CBD concentration

- assistance for an active body

- can be used while wearing scented products such as perfume or cologne



AROMATIC PROPERTIES



This soothing balm is fragrance-free to accommodate sensitive skin and sinuses.



HOW TO USE CBD UNSCENTED BALM



Apply desired amount of CBD Unscented Balm to skin and massage in gently. For external use only.



- post-workout

- hand & wrist support

- deep tissue massage assist



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 800 mg of CBD per 0.42 oz (12 g) tin; 3,333 mg of CBD per 1.76 oz (50 g) jar



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cera alba (Beeswax), Rosa canina Fruit (Rosehip) Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Euphorbia cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Polysorbate 60, Tocopheryl Acetate



NET WEIGHT: 0.42 oz (12 g); 1.76 oz (50 g)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Unscented Balm comes in an amber glass jar. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Unscented Balm is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.