The extra boost of energy we all need crafted with a brand new cannabinoid, THCV. THCV is a highly stimulating cannabinoid (some call it "natures adderall").

Each pack comes with ten pieces of watermelon flavored gummies.

Each piece has 15mg of THCV, 15m of CBG plus a sativa-hybrid terpene profile inspired by Watermelon Diesel.

