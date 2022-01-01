About this product
With the popularity of the pre-roll, isn't it time we stopped using those wasteful plastic tubes and started carrying them in a stylish case?
The Pre-roll Protector can hold up to two 4" cones in a traditional "dugout" style box, with the signature Shocked Box adornments.
Additionally, these are great for dispensary loyalty programs and can be customized with logos and graphics
About this brand
Shocked Boxes
Made with love and high voltage electricity, Shocked Boxes creates smoking accessories from wood and adorns them with our signature electric burning designs, making each and every piece completely unique. We offer dugouts, dab tools, pre-roll holders and chillum cases