Dr. Leveque x Apple Fritter x Wilson we chose an Apple Fritter x Wilson from Masonic Seed Co seeing we are in the apple state Washington. This is our favorite for those looking for less THC and more CBD
Dr. Leveque ~ A Type 2, mixed-ratio strain developed by Yerba Buena (Stem Holdings). It’s a cross between Nubia CBD and Jet Fuel Gelato, yielding a CBD-to-THC ratio of roughly 7:1
Apple Fritter itself is a hybrid of Sour Apple × Animal Cookies, featuring a well-balanced THC content (~22–28 %) and a mix of Indica/Sativa effects
Wilson is a rarer phenotype/strain by Masonic Seeds, used in crosses like Sour Apple Fritter where Wilson × Matanuska Thunderfxxk is further bred into an Apple Fritter
Dr. Leveque x Apple Fritter x Wilson we chose an Apple Fritter x Wilson from Masonic Seed Co seeing we are in the apple state Washington. This is our favorite for those looking for less THC and more CBD
Dr. Leveque ~ A Type 2, mixed-ratio strain developed by Yerba Buena (Stem Holdings). It’s a cross between Nubia CBD and Jet Fuel Gelato, yielding a CBD-to-THC ratio of roughly 7:1
Apple Fritter itself is a hybrid of Sour Apple × Animal Cookies, featuring a well-balanced THC content (~22–28 %) and a mix of Indica/Sativa effects
Wilson is a rarer phenotype/strain by Masonic Seeds, used in crosses like Sour Apple Fritter where Wilson × Matanuska Thunderfxxk is further bred into an Apple Fritter
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
a legacy cannabis breeding operation based in the Pacific Northwest, active since the early 1990s.
ZeroDirt Genetics has its roots deeply embedded in the Pacific Northwest cannabis scene, dating back to the early 1990s, Originally part of a small, passionate community of growers and breeders in Western Washington USA and Vancouver British Columbia Canada. While currently based in Burlington, Washington USA producing and processing, ZeroDirt Genetics is still prevalent today in Washington, California and Arizona markets. ZeroDirt developed a reputation for culture cloning, hunting standout phenos and preserving landrace and heirloom lines with a focus on potency, resin production, and unique terpene profiles. Creator of the popular strain Seatown in 2001 they crossed Udub with a Hindu Kush. But many genetics to their catalog i5 Line, Super Paradise, Sensi Star 95, Tangie, Gelato33Platinum x Wilson, Hashplant, Seatown f2 x Peach Tart, Super Watermelon Zkittlez, Super Pines, Super Hashplant 97, Super Indica, ZeroDirt Detergent to name a few