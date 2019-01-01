 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Sierra Green
Sierra Green Cover Photo

Sierra Green

Craft Batch House Grown Premium Cannabis

Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
Pie Face OG
Pie Face OG
Glookies (Forum Cut Cookie x Gorilla Glue #4)
Glookies (Forum Cut Cookie x Gorilla Glue #4)
Sunset Sherbet
Sunset Sherbet
Girl Scout Cookie (Forum Cut)
Girl Scout Cookie (Forum Cut)

About Sierra Green

Sierra Green is a Tier 1, indoor, Craft Grow located on 12 acres in Lake Stevens. We are currently the only I-502 production/processing facility operating out of an actual house! Having smaller controlled environments allows us to manipulate and cater to specific strains that we cultivate and that guarantees a Top Shelf product for the consumer 100% of the time. Coming from a medical background in cannabis cultivation means that not only have we been doing this since medical began but we actually care about the final product and the consumer enjoying it. At Sierra Green we are very particular about the strains we offer and in order to hit the market they must hold up to our expectations and meet the highest of standards in Flavor, Aroma, Effect, and Visual Appeal.

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Washington