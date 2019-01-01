Sierra Green is a Tier 1, indoor, Craft Grow located on 12 acres in Lake Stevens. We are currently the only I-502 production/processing facility operating out of an actual house! Having smaller controlled environments allows us to manipulate and cater to specific strains that we cultivate and that guarantees a Top Shelf product for the consumer 100% of the time. Coming from a medical background in cannabis cultivation means that not only have we been doing this since medical began but we actually care about the final product and the consumer enjoying it. At Sierra Green we are very particular about the strains we offer and in order to hit the market they must hold up to our expectations and meet the highest of standards in Flavor, Aroma, Effect, and Visual Appeal.