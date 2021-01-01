Loading…
SilverStick

SilverStick Leather Dugout: Au Naturale

Veg Tan Leather

Veg tan leather is one of the oldest forms of leather tanning, created using vegetable matter to treat the hides. It lends the leather a temporary firm, more rigid feel that softens beautifully over time. These dugouts are left undyed, allowing them to age into a completely one-of-a-kind shade unique to you.

Design

The Au Naturale Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand.

Craftsmanship

Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of naturally dyed veg tan leather, and we've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best.

Measurements:

2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D)
There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout.

https://thesilverstick.com
