SilverStick

The One-Hitter with a Filter

The SilverStick one-hitter offers a smoother, cleaner experience with its natural cotton filters
We strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share
On the go? The Leather Dugout is a discrete and stylish carrying case for all the necessities
Our wood dugouts offer a beautiful modern take on a time-honored classic
Everything you need. The SilverStick comes complete with natural cotton filters, a cap, and a poker.
About SilverStick

SilverStick strives to offer smoother draw and refined experience for the modern smoker on-the-go. Our pipe is a simple yet innovative one-hitter that uses natural cotton filters to trap tar and block embers without compromising any of the desired effect. It's made in the USA from high-quality materials and will hold up under the most adventurous lifestyle. We also offer a collection of high-quality, handcrafted accessories that are customized for the SilverStick and designed for the most discerning smoker. Whether it’s the compact all-in-one Leather Dugout, or the beautiful wood dugouts, we strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share.

Pipes

Available in

United States, Canada