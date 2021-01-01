About this product

Harlequin by DNA Genetics is a Sativa dominant cannabis strain. The 80% Sativa cannabis plant crosses Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains.



Its high CBD content of 13% produces clear-headed, alert effects that are very effective for reducing anxiety and inflammation. The clarity and clean taste of this exceptional quality bud will most likely make you giggle.



It has an earthy pine aroma and flavour, with undertones of sweet mango.