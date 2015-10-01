About this product

Lemon Kush is a balanced hybrid strain (50% Sativa, 50 % Indica) that smells of lemons and has a sweet, earthy taste.



The lemon-smelling scents come from its parent strain, Lemon Joy. The original lineage of this strain, Lemon Kush, is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy.



Lemon Kush creates a powerful body buzz that leaves users with a calming yet uplifting, euphoric feeling. Great for nighttime use, it produces an intense amount of deep-seated physical relaxation that leaves the whole body feeling weightless and energetic.



Lemon Kush is a very potent strain.