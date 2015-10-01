Loading…
Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Lemon Kush

HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Lemon Kush is a balanced hybrid strain (50% Sativa, 50 % Indica) that smells of lemons and has a sweet, earthy taste.

The lemon-smelling scents come from its parent strain, Lemon Joy. The original lineage of this strain, Lemon Kush, is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy.

Lemon Kush creates a powerful body buzz that leaves users with a calming yet uplifting, euphoric feeling. Great for nighttime use, it produces an intense amount of deep-seated physical relaxation that leaves the whole body feeling weightless and energetic.

Lemon Kush is a very potent strain.

Lemon Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!