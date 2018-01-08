About this product

Legend has it that OG Kush is a cross of Hindu Kush, Lemon Thai, and Chemdawg. The story goes that it was first cultivated in the early ‘90s in Northern California, where it became known as "Ocean Grown Kush."



The result was an infamous hybrid cannabis strain with an unparalleled terpene profile consisting of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush has an unmistakable lemon-pine-fuel aroma and a very distinct and satisfying flavor.



Because of its somewhat sedating terpene profile, it's often enjoyed in the evening to help unwind and ease stress.