Legend has it that OG Kush is a cross of Hindu Kush, Lemon Thai, and Chemdawg. The story goes that it was first cultivated in the early ‘90s in Northern California, where it became known as "Ocean Grown Kush."
The result was an infamous hybrid cannabis strain with an unparalleled terpene profile consisting of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush has an unmistakable lemon-pine-fuel aroma and a very distinct and satisfying flavor.
Because of its somewhat sedating terpene profile, it's often enjoyed in the evening to help unwind and ease stress.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
