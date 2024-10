Sleep longer and better with our Sleep Better gummies. Specially formulated with the ideal combination of sleep-based minor cannabinoidsnand indica terpenes to help you stay asleep. Featuring the ideal blend of THC, CBD, CBG and CBN to get you through the night, without grogginess the next day. Made with our delectable Dream Berry flavor, eating just one will be a challenge.



Per Package:

100mg THC

200mg CBD

50mg CBG

50mg CBN

read more