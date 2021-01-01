Loading…
Logo for the brand Sir Newton’s Original

Sir Newton’s Original

Sir Newton's Soda Kiwi Strawberry 50mg

About this product

This sweet, bubbly concoction combines the unique, tangy flavor of kiwi (the fruit, not the bird) and the sweet taste of ripe, red strawberries. Newton's Kiwi Strawberry has a light and refreshing taste that's perfect on a hot summer day or all year round.

• No caffeine • No preservatives
• No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup
• 0 calories • Sugar free
• 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested
• Solvent free • Distillate extraction

ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!