Potent, tasty and slow burning, Slab Mechanix infused joints are brushed with high-terpene extract and dusted with kief for a higher experience at a lower price. Available in single 1 gram pre-rolls and full gram 2 & 5 packs.



Wedding Cake is an indica strain created through the crossing of Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. This strain yields a rich and sweet tangy aromatic flavor profile with earthy undertones. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cake and fruitiness of a cherry pie. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. Wedding Cake is said to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss.

