About this product
Slopeside has a variety of strains that are all indoor grown in a clean room environment that balances the airflow, temperature and humidity. Our curing process has allowed us to get the maximum potential out of each harvested plant which yeilds a superb balanced pre-roll filled with an amazing terpene profile that compliments the THC experience.
About this strain
Banana Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
About this brand
Slopeside Prerolls
Our vision was to capture the very essence of nature at it optimal state and share it with a lifestyle enthusiast. Weather your life takes you biking, flying, fishing, hiking, concert going or just hanging out, Slopeside has a preroll strain for you. We specialize in the perfect grind, the perfect pack for the perfect burn. Our 1 gram prerolls are all flower and are perfect for sharing with your friends and family.
State License(s)
403-01704